Vehicle charging points promised for Orihuela Costa

The Councillor for the Environment, Miguel Ángel Fernández, said last Monday that he now has the agreement to install six changing points in the municipality for electric vehicles.

Four will be installed in Orihuela city on la avenida Doctor García Rogel, Avenida de La Vega y calle del Río, with two being sited on the coast at la calle Fuego de Aguamarina, by the health centre and at la avenida Paseo del Mar, close to La Zenia hotel.

The charging points have been made available through a subsidy provided by IVACE (the Valencian Institute of Business Competitiveness), aimed at the installation of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles, within of the “Energy Savings and Efficiency in Transportation” Program.

“The total cost of the installation is estimated to be 17,142 euros, 80% of which will be subsidised by IVACE (13,712 euros),” Fernandez said. The City Council will contribute the remaining 20% amounting to 3,430 euros.

As the justification for the grant must be made before 20th December, the installation of the recharging points will begin in the next couple of weeks.

“We continue to take action to improve air quality and to reduce pollution in our municipality,” Fernandez added, “while continuing to carry out initiatives to promote the transition to a low carbon economy, within the objectives of the program.