The Leader Newspaper edition 726

Good news for the Orihuela Costa with the Councillor for the coast announcing that Chiringuitos del Sol have won the contract to operate the coast’s 11 beach bars. Whilst all the paperwork has still to be completed it is thought that they should all be up and running once again during the first few days of August.

A choir representing the University of Philippines have swept the Habanera board in Torrevieja winning the two main prizes as well as the vote of the general public winning 24,000 euro in the process.

And with the World Cup less than two weeks in the past the new football season is upon us once again with most of the local clubs back in training.