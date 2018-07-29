T.M.G.S. travel to Alenda Golf for our monthly visit 25/7/18

With many members returning to their native lands (to avoid the heat of July and August) just 6 4 balls made their way along the AP7 and A31 to Alenda.

Upon arrival it appeared that we would not be the only group low on numbers, there were just a handful of cars in the car park. This should result in a quick competition and for the 1st group so it proved to be, they took just 3hr. 15m. Unfortunately some of the following groups seemed to be out there to enjoy the course and the weather!

Every competitor should respect the rules of etiquette and fair play, come on guys you know who you are; do I need to say more?

The course was again presented in excellent condition and with almost no wind high scores were expected however only one player managed to break par, after his winning 39 points last week at Villamartin Henry Steele followed that up today with 40 points, the best score of the day.

It was mentioned to him that apart from the regulation cut to his handicap if he did this again next week he could also expect a cut on general play to which he replied, I’m going home this weekend see you in September.

Don’t worry Henry your new handicap will be waiting for you when you return. Results: N.T.P.’s hole3 H. Steele, hole 5 H. Arvesen, hole 13 D. Sullivan, hole 16 J. Dean. Paul Bradley was the only lucky player to make a 2, so he is taking his €20 back to Ireland this week.

Only one guest this week, but we always give a guest prize, so Mr. P Gilbody is now the proud owner of a Society bag towel. Silver cat: 3rd J. Mahoney 32 pts. 2nd L. Holmberg 32pts. L/H, 1st J. Nicholls 35 pts. Gold cat. 3rd O. Rong 33 pts. 2nd P. Bradley 34 pts. 1st H. Steele 40 pts.

Photo. N.T.P. Winners.

We celebrate our 6th anniversary at La Marquesa on the 8/8 followed by a meal and presentation in clubhouse restaurant.

Keep up to date with all of our Society events by following us on Facebook www.facebook.com/tmgsgolf or visit our website www.tmgs.org