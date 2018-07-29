It’s Showtime

The New Cardenal Belluga Theatre Group are putting on a new show called ITS SHOWTIME on the 19, 20 and 21st September 2018.

A variety show full of Dancing, Singing and Comedy, a show for all ages. This year Totally Dance from Benijofar are performing and dancing to well-known tunes from The Greatest Showman. The children of various ages will also be doing a number from Oliver. The group are very lucky to have excellent male singers and a chance to hear them singing is not to be missed.

Tickets are now on sale at 7 euro and are selling fast. To obtain these tickets, The Post and Card Shop in Benijofar. They can also be purchased from Urb La Marina Tourist office and council office, also Cards and More in the area of Lara Cars.

The other alternative is to telephone our ladies on the various numbers. Linda=966-712-089 or mobile 648 524 372. Pam= 966-796-828 or Sue= 966-713-822.

Dont miss the opportunity to help the local community and raise funds for worthwhile charities.