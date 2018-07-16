Samaritans in Spain – David’s Story

After a nervous breakdown, losing his job and then his girlfriend, David found it really hard to cope when someone gave him the Samaritans telephone number.

“I’d been struggling with stress in my job and in April 2007 I was signed off.

“Things gradually got worse and I suffered a nervous breakdown.

“In August of that year I lost my job. Then, when I thought things couldn’t get any worse, my girlfriend left me.

I didn’t want someone to tell me what to do, I wanted someone to listen, and that’s what the Samaritans Listener did.

“I really began to struggle. I had my family around me, but it was difficult to talk to them and I didn’t want to worry them.

“A psychiatrist I’d been seeing because of my breakdown had given me Samaritans number, so I gave it a try.

“It was much easier to talk to a stranger, which is why I called Samaritans. The volunteer I spoke to calmed me down and helped me see things more clearly.

“I didn’t want someone to tell me what to do, I wanted someone to listen, and that’s what the Samaritans volunteer did.

“In March 2009 I felt totally unemployable because I’d been off for 2 years. I decided I needed to sort my life out, I started my own catering business which was the best thing I’ve ever done. It’s been a success and I now employ 12 people.

“With the help of medication and counselling, my depression is controlled. It’s only now that I have been diagnosed with depression that I realise how many people suffer from it and don’t talk about it. My advice to people would be to not suffer in silence; talk to someone and get some help.”

