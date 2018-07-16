Autumn program released for the International Auditorium

The Autumn program for the Torrevieja Auditorium will feature, for the first time, a strong line up of jazz concerts, including international artistes Roberto Fonseca, Kyle Eastwood, son of actor-director Clint Eastwood and Robin McKelle.

Fans are promised that this will be the foundation of the future of jazz in Torrevieja and the benchmark for jazz lovers throughout the province of Alicante.

In addition, the program has two concerts by Antonio Orozco, the play “5 and Action” with Carlos Sobera and Marta Hazas, the Russian national ballet with ‘The Nutcracker’, the Imperial Russian ballet with ‘Swan Lake’ and the Moscow Ice Palace with ‘Beauty and the Beast’ which will feature a purpose built-in ice rink.

In addition, opera fans will be able to see ‘The Magic Flute’ and there will also be a tribute to Spanish singer Rocío Jurado, who won the prize La voz del Milenio for best female voice of the 20th century. Rocio Jurado sold more than 25 million records, receiving 150 gold discs and 63 platinum discs. The concert has been authorised and will be overseen by her daughter Rocío Carrasco.

The prestigious Film Symphony Orchestra will also present an evening of music by John Williams. Tickets for all the above events are now on sale at www.auditoriotorrevieja.com

Since it first opened in November last year, the International Auditorium, managed by Sonora Productions, has featured a total of 51 events of which 24 have been organised by the Generalitat, including the hosting of three congress events.

In addition, a further 22 shows have been held by different organisations, associations, companies and the City Council itself.

These 47 events have seen more than 30 thousand people pass through the doors with concerts exceeding more than 58% of the auditoriums capacity.