Local towns coordinate beach security  

Councillors and staff from Torrevieja, Orihuela and Pilar De La Horadada met on Wednesday to coordinate safety on the beaches. They were joined at the meeting by agents from the Marine detatchment of the Local Police and the biologist from the City council of Torrevieja.

Amongst the items discussed were the recent appearance of jellyfish which shut many beaches down at the start of the holiday season and the nesting of sea turtles.

Torrevieja councillor, Javier Manzanares, explained that the group was hoping to reach agreements on issues of general interest and safety on the beaches. “The implementation of joint actions between these three municipalities must serve to improve measures to act on illegal sales as well as coordination between first aid services and local police in the different towns, “he said.

One of the outstanding issues discussed was the “more than possible arrival of turtles that choose local beaches to lay their eggs”. The importance of everyone knowing that 112 must be called immediately to activate the protocol established for such cases was reiterated.

“Collaboration is essential to preserve something as important as it is a fact of these characteristics, “said the councillor.

The representatives of the three City Councils have agreed to hold new meetings to follow a joint work plan that will speed up collaboration between the neighboring administrations.