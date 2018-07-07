Orba Warblers Golf Society Wednesday 4th July Alenda,

A somewhat depleted field played Alenda golf this week, I do not know whether it is the hot weather or we are just missing the support of our overseas members who are sorely missed.

The competition was a stableford one division on a nearly empty golf course which was presented well and would, on cooler day, allow some very good scores, a few of our group managed to show how it should be done none more-so than Peter Gibson who returned a winning score of 37 points taking the top spot, second place was secured by Mike Taylor with 35 beating Fred Cooley into third place on Count-back, in fourth was the ever present David Knight with 32 points.

The nearest the pin prizes went to Mickey Stapleton on hole five and Peter Gibson hole sixteen, there were two’s Warbler balls for Mickey and David Brown

The next game will be a a return to Bonalba and another chance to improve your “eclectic” on Wednesday 18th July, 09.15 for a first tee time of 10.00. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639 242 896.