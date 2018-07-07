Glass Recycling hots up for 300 Torrevieja businesses

Over 300 Torrevieja businesses, predominately those involved in the tourist industry, have agreed to take part in the council’s glass recycling initiative announced by Cllr Fanny Serrano on Friday.

The campaign ‘Take note, recycle glass’ will be managed by Ecovidrio, the non-profit organisation that specialises in recycling this type of packaging, together with the Department of the Environment and Hostelería, demonstrating the firm commitment that exists in the town for the environment.

Ecovidrio will make more than 1,000 information and awareness visits to hospitality establishments where they will install new containers to enable the better recycling of glass.

Establishments will compete during the summer and will be able to follow their position in the rankings through the web www.tomanotareciclavidrio.es.

The business that achieves the highest score, will receive master class with the Denia born three Michelin Star chef Quique Dacosta.

In order to encourage residents to recycle glass containers Ecovidrio has decorated bins with summer motifs.

In her press conference the councillor said that she has “complained bitterly” about the lack of plastic recycling containers in the municipality. “I have the promise that 500 containers will arrive shortly from Ecoembes, but while we wait is very It is difficult for Torrevieja to increase it’s recycling figures.

She compared number of recycling containers distributed throughout the municipality saying that whilst there are 699 glass containers there are only 159 for the collection of plastic.