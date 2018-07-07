Capt Morgans to host Happy Animales fundraiser

There will be a fashion show, Fleamarket and raffle at Captain Morgans next Friday 13 July from 11am to 2 pm to raise money for the animals at Finca Villamartin, supported by non-profit charity Happy Animales Orihuela.

The fashion show will have new and nearly new clothes, with, no doubt, many bargains available in the fleamarket. Angela will also be there with the raffle.

All of the money raised will be used by the charity to fund the cost of food, hay, water, repairs, rent, blacksmith and vet bills for an increasing number of animals.

At the moment there are living 9 horses, 4 ponies, 9 goats, 13 geese, Donald, Daisy and baby Duck, 2 dogs, 4 pigs, 2 ferrets, cats and chickens.

Happy Animales Orihuela is offering these animals a second chance in life after being mistreated or abandoned by their previous owners.

Please if you can help them to raise money to feed their hungry bellies we would be grateful for your support.

Every last Saturday of the month is an open day with a drink and a bite to eat, a pleasant afternoon with the animals. Please bring with you apples, carrots, lettuce, dog and catfood dog and cat biscuits or a small donation, as every euro counts.

Volunteers, food sponsors, long term sponsors, cake makers, dog walkers are all very welcome.

For more information see their facebook group Finca Villamartin Happy Animales Spanien or call Mona 616 792 355 or email Sol nicosolm@hotmail.com

Picture Capprichio and Eclipse