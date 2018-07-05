As the overnight storm clouds dispersed leaving a very hot and humid day, Montgo Golf Society members set off in the hope of winning an authentic Cornish Pasty from the Snellings family kitchen. Sponsors of this weeks medal competition, John and Susie Snelling, brought paper bags filled with the delicious aroma of their native Cornwall. I continue to applaud and encourage, the ongoing variety of prizes on offer this year.

Continuing in their recent familial golfing excellence, Neil and Glenys Cuming took top spots for boys and girls. With an incredible net 64 Neil has won himself a 2.4 handicap cut to take home with his pasty. Glenys saw off all the other ladies coming in with net par 72. With a bagful of goodies each I´m guessing Glenys may have cancelled this weekends trip to the supermarket.

Following in their wake Simon Fox scored a net 70, apparently due to a secret putting style supplied by Sally Cottrell which, I am sure, she may share with others for a small fee. In 3rd place Tom Atkinson had a net 71, while our 4th spot was filled by Colin Foster with a net 72.

Julia Hall was the only lady to nab a NTP prize, which surprised her as she was 12.10m from the pin on the 11th. The ladies prize on the 3rd went to Jim Hayward via card draw as none of us hit the green. Terry Moore took two NTPs with an impressive 1.38 on the 3rd and 18.5m on the 11th. This has to be a society record for the longest NTP prize. Thus Tom was left somewhat more surprised than Julia as his name was announced. NTP in 2 on the 18th went to our 4th place man, Colin Foster.

Two 2´s were recorded for Neil Cumming and Terry Moore…and no it wasn´t from the 18.5m putt.

Next week you´ll be relieved to hear is a stableford competition sponsored by Peter Twine.