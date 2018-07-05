The Americans & Friends July 4th Potluck Party

Celebrated on July 1st in Benalmádena
American independence celebrated. The American International Club Benalmádena & La Peña Americana from Fuengirola celebrated America’s Independence Day last Sunday, July 1 with a traditional potluck party overlooking the Mediterranean.
VIP guests included Mrs. Bobbye Aaron (USA Consular Agent), Ana Scherman (Councilor Benalmádena Foreigners Department) and Joanna Drozdowska (Benalmádena Foreigners Department). Also attending were Jeff Glenn (Peña Americana Fuengirola), Johnnie Wadley (Chairman American Int´l. Society Estepona) Jim Thibault (American Int´l. Society Estepona), along with over thirty friends from around the Costa del Sol.
The USA Consular Agent Mrs. Roberta Aaron delivered the Independence Day address followed by a rendition of the Star Spangled Banner.
The traditional American menu along with other international delights included hot dogs, hamburgers, corn on the cob, old fashioned cornbread, chili, sweet mashed, potato salad, placek drozdzowy z owocam, mexican mole, gorditas with guacamole, pasta salad, cole-slaw, chilli dogs, caesar´s salad, tortillas de patata, pizzas and beautifully decorated desserts with July 4th ideas and other holiday dishes,.
Live entertainment was provided by Antony Wolson and Mikey Blanco who treated the guests to a tribute to Michael Jackson. Organizers of the American fiesta were Alicia Blanco (Secretary), Julio Franrare, Sue Seabury (Vice-President), María Rivera (photographer) and Lucca Movaldi, President of the American Int´l Club Benalmádena. Hosts María and Lucca provided their home for the celebration. Happy Birthday America.
American International Club Benalmádena A Social Club
If you would like more information about this, please contact Lucca at email: aif2018@hotmail.com
From left to right: Joanna Drozdowska (Foreigners Department Benalmádena) Ana Scherman ( Councilor – Foreigners Department Benalmádena), Bobbye Aaron (USA Consular Agent), Lucca Movaldi (President- American Int´l. Club Benalmádena), Jeff Glenn ( Peña Americana Fuengirola), Sue Seabury ( Vice-President- American Int´l. Club Benalmádena).