Orba Warblers Golf Society Away Day Trophy

A change of style this week as we played our version of the Ryder Cup away at La Marquesa near Rojales, 32 golfers and 2 golf groupies boarded the coach at Benissa for the Away Day match. The format was four ball better ball with the teams not announced until the coach was well underway, former captain Bob Edwards selected his blue team and the current vice captain, Arthur Sullivan selected the reds.

The group joined the bus at seven thirty in the morning for the hour and a half journey to La Marquesa where we were greeted warmly by the “The Club House” staff who then served us an excellent breakfast after which there was time to visit the range and then to the first tee for the match to begin.

It was a keenly fought contest over the course at La Marquesa, a course which no one had played before, the teams were led away by their respective captains for what was to be an extremely warm day.

Sadly for the red team it did not quite go their way with a five to three win for Bob’s team, reinforcing the fact that traditionally the vice captains team usually lose this fixture having only won it on one occasion since 2006. There were some good performances out there, Rosemary Edwards, ably supported by Bob played some exquisite golf, Steve and Chris going three up after only four holes and Sue Harrison playing great golf to more than assist in their win,

David Knight and John Daniels battled hard to overcome Malcolm Monti and Sheila Dindar on the back stretch and two of our guests, Keith Lockyer and Alain Lahaye had the audacity to beat Fred Cooley and his partner on the last hole, sealing the win for the blues. For the reds there were wins for Kevin Dugdale and Malcolm Robinson, Mike Boyle with Roger Vicars and David Brown with Allan Wilson.

The day ended with a splendid lunch and the presentation of the trophy and much debate about what could have and what did happen, we are extremely grateful to “La Marquesa Golf” and “ The Club House” restaurant for hosting this special day for us.

Our next game will be a Texas Scramble at Galiana on Wednesday the 11th July, the first tee will be 10.00 so you need to be there for 09.15 for registration. For more information or to book in contact Michael Taylor 639242896.