Six Mobile Summer-Themed Online Slots

Everyone loves slots, and everyone loves summer. Would it not be great if those two merged together? World’s leading gaming software providers have put a lot of effort into creating summer-themed slot games that will teleport you to sandy beaches regardless of what season it is. In the following summer-themed games, the sun never stops shining. Read below and start playing!

1. Spiña Colada, Yggdrasil

One of Yggdrasil’s most successful slot games, Spiña Colada is a summer-themed slot game that was released just last year. Spiña Colada is a five reel and 25 pay line slot game with an amazing payout rate of 96.3% and a maximum win of $400,000. What is more, the game varies from medium to high volatility, which makes it an exciting and dynamic slot game. Additionally, Spiña Colada is suitable for everyone, as players can place bets ranging from 0.25 to 125, depending on the chosen currency and can be found in most of the online casinos like mobilecasinohub.com.

Spiña Colada is all about delicious summer cocktails, and you will find symbols of fruits and cocktails all over the reels of this amazing slot game. The game’s logo acts as a Wild symbol and replaces all other symbols on the reels. Spiña Colada has a number of special features, including multipliers, free spins, sticky wilds, etc.

2. Spinions Beach Party, Quickspin

Inspired by the world’s favourite minions, Quickspin created a unique summer-themed slot game – Spinions Beach Party. Against a background of sandy beaches, you will have the chance to watch the waves move as you spin the reels of Spinions Beach Party and win big!

Spinions Beach Party is a five reel and twenty five pay line slot game with a payout rate of 96.05% and medium volatility. Among the high-value symbols on the reels are four summer cocktails, and a bottle of champagne; low value symbols include A, Q, J, and 10. As you might guess, the Wild is represented by the spinion symbol.

3. Baywatch, Playtech

Based on the well-known American TV series of the same name, Baywatch is a summer-themed game you should not turn a blind eye on. Baywatch features five reels and has 20 pay lines. On the reels, you will see lovely Pamela Anderson and her lifeguard colleagues, as well as a number of authentic items from the famous TV series.

Baywatch has a 95.96% return to player and features a number of bonuses, including three lifeguard features and free spins, and a jackpot of nearly 3000 coins. Gorgeous Pamela Anderson serves as the game’s Wild symbol and the lifeguard cabin is the Scatter symbol, which gives you the chance to multiply your initial bet up to 150 times.

4. Sunny Shores, Yggdrasil

Released shortly after Spiña Colada, Sunny Shores is another great summer-themed slot game by Yggdrasil. On the reels of this amazing slot you will find symbols of fruits, pearls in pink oysters, and even of the sun, which is also the Wild symbol in the game. But the symbol of the sun is not the only summer element in the game – the reels are set against the background of a sandy beach bordered by a picturesque waterfall on one side and cliffs on the other.

Sunny Shores is a five reel slot with 27 pay lines. Each time a Wild symbol lands on the reels, it will spread in four directions adding Wilds and awarding you with respins. Last, but not least, the game has a payout rate of 96.2% and its maximum jackpot amounts to $40,500.

5. Sea Hunter, Play’n GO

If you like scuba diving, then you will love this game. Sea Hunter offers you the chance to see beautiful sea creatures while playing on your mobile. While it has only three reels and 5 pay lines, the game is in no way inferior to other slots when it comes to payout rates – Sea Hunter has 96% return to player and medium volatility. Minimum and maximum bets on Sea Hunters vary from 0.05 to 100, and the maximum win goes up to 929 times the initial bet.

Sea Hunter has only one bonus feature which is triggered when players hit consecutive wins. Each win increases cannon meters, and each new level on the meter yields power-up features to next spins, including free spins, additional wilds, and multipliers.

6. Bikini Party, Microgaming

Inspired by beach volleyball, Microgaming launched Bikini Party in 2016. There are five reels and 243 ways to win. Additionally, minimum and maximum bets vary between 0.01 and 0.50.

Bikini Party is a great summer-themed slot featuring free spins, Wilds, respins, etc. In fact, the respin feature is arguably the best feature in the game, as it allows you to respin an individual reel for extra charge. Lastly, on the reels you can find symbols of beautiful girls playing beach volleyball, which represent high value symbols.