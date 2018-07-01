Rockets Golf Society – Ray Battiste Memorial Trophy

Today for our Tuesday away day we ventured up the AP 7 to one of our favorite courses Font de LLop, where we played a medal format for the above trophy on a well manicured course. Scoring was pretty good considering the format.

Andy Billings was top scorer with a nett 74 to take the trophy which was presented to him by Laura the landlady of the pub. In Second place was Paul Mutter Nett 75 in, Third place with a Nett 79 was Ron Swift. 4th place was Ron Chambers also Nett 79 and Fifth place was Mick Hithersay also with a Nett 75 all on Count Back

Out of 5 Nearest the Pins only Three were taken. Paul Mutter 8 & 16 Ron Chambers Hole 12

Longest Drive Ron Swift

Back to our base for lovely Curry and Chips supplied by the Management which our members gave a big vote of thanks. After being fed and watered we had the presentation of prizes to the winners. Our next game is at Vistabella on July 10th when the first tee off time is 08.15am so please be at the course by 08.15 am by the latest.