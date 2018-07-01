The med bar golf society, El Raso,

La finca 26/6/17

A short drive today as we were off to local course, la finca, just a 10 minute drive from where most of our members live. The course was in great condition, fairways and greens in superb condition. Some good scores were handed in by the members which all goes to help the enjoyment of the day. Some of our winners had the experience / course knowledge of being members at la finca! See if you can spot them.The staff was very friendly and helpful. Just a word of warning, if using the new clubhouse overlooking the 18th green take plenty of euro`s!

Results for the day

Gold division and overall winner – John mc Adams 37 points

Gold division runner up – Ray Muttock 35 points

Silver division winner – Dave Tudor 36 points

Silver division runner up Tony Alcock 32 points

Nearest the pins: Eric Owens, John Buckman, Dave Tudor & Ray Muttock

Nearest pin in 2 on par 4 – John mc Adams

Nearest the pin in 3 on par 5 – Eric Owens

2`s club winners Ray Muttock, Dave Tudor & Eric Owens

Football card winners: tony Roberts, Geoff Ashton & Keith smith

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro for the buffet provided, our next outing is at vistabella 10/7/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you