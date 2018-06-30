Pego golf society “three score accumulator” at Oliva Nova

On the morning when we were due to play golf at Oliva Nova, we were treated to a wonderful day of warm sunshine and gentle breezes to play golf. It was really millionaires golf, with the course in pristine condition, the fairways greens and the rough in perfect condition.

We had 38 players for this competition, with only two guests and they were Graham Bone and Stephen Fidgett. They were both warmly welcomed by our Captain for 2018, namely David Phillips.

In the competition, the results were as follows:- –

1st Place was Michael Connolly, Graham Bone, Peter Cornes and Tricia Chapman all of whom scored 122 points, which was a great result for them.

2nd Place was Penny Barden, Paul Sankey, Simon Fox and Mr Ghost all of whom scored 117 points

3rd Place was.- Terry Moore, Bill Sykes, Alan Simpson and your friend Mr Ghost again who scored 114 points.

Nearest the pin at Hole No 5 with their second shot was Malcolm Cannon with 1.91 meters, and at hole 16, nearest the pin was Graham Bone with 1.90 meters.

There was only one two scored today, and that was from Graham Bone, so a great Pego debut for Graham Bone today, walking away with three of the prizes.

The “Balls in the Water” competition, was won today by Bill Pike, and the amount of balls in the water this week was a meagre 68 .

In the match play, the tie between Roger Miller and Russ Peters, resulted in an overwhelming win for Russ Peters by 6/4

In the other match John Guest defeated Colin Foster by 2/1

Congratulations to both winners in the match play.

Next week, we have the much admired “Copa de Escocia” a medal, and a Major Trophy for Pego Golf Society so should you want to join us at Pego, please contact Penny Barden at pegohandicapsec@gmail.com, and we would love to see you.

Malcolm Wise, Social Secretary