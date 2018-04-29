Today we went down to Murcia to the lovely 9 hole course called New Sierra and what a lovely course it is, with the best greens in the area. Unfortunately we picked the wrong day to go as it was blowing a gale all day The only consolation was that we had sunshine and it was a warm day. Out of the 19 members that played we had 5 no returns.

GOLD GATEGORY

1st M Hithersay Nett 83 2nd M Davies with a Nett 85 3rd D Power Nett 88

SILVER CATEGORY

1st G Dobson nett 81 2nd Rocket Ron Nett 89 3rd G Wild Nett 91

Only 2 Nearest the Pins Liam Foley Hole 3 Ron Swift Hole 6

Longest Drive Ron Swift Bert Guest G McIntyre

Winner of the St James’s Gate Trophy Gerrard Dobson Net 81

Back to our base for lovely Curry Rice and Chips prepared by the lovely Lynn before the presentation, which we thank the St James Gate management for. After the meal Laura the Manageress presented the Trophy to the worthy winner Gerrard.

Tuesday 8th May we are at Vistabella for our home game with an 8.09 am tee off so would like everyone to be at the course by 07.45am so we can get the Green Fees paid in.

Photo:- Laura Presenting Trophy to Gerrard