The Plaza Golf Society  Visit El Valle for the Final date of the Season

On this very warm spring day the TPGS ventured down to the wilds of El Valle for what was to prove to be a tumultuous final day of the season.

Liz Sully won the overall for the day and the Silver division with 33 pts Chris Baker and Lee Holtham 2nd and 3rd.

The Gold division was won by Declan O’Crowley with 31 pts just pipping wee Tony Small on countback with dodgy Darren Hancock coming in 3rd. The Eclectic which was a culmination of best scores over the season at Villamartin was won by the now familiar name of Liz Sully who romped in with 58 pts, Curly Wilson was 2nd with 54 pts and Gordy Brindley and Lee McWilliamson joint 3rd with 53 pts.

There was only 1 winner of the 2’s pot new member Tony Sims he also featured twice picking up to NTP’S along with Christian O’Latewood and Kenny McPherson. The best guest was Tony Sims with 36pts (clearly one we need to keep an eye on!) Someone we don’t need to worry too much about is Bob Price who came last with 18 pts Frankly embarrassing!

The season long Order of Merit concluded today in 8th place Darren Hancock 168pts, 7th Liz Sully 182pts, 6th place Dickie Allen 184pts, 5th Tony Small 202pts, 4th Ronaldo Temple 212pts, 3rd Simon Lee 218pts, 2nd dodgy Declan Crowley with 219 pts but the overall winner was big Phil de Lacy with 220pts a really close and hard fought competition well done all!

We start all over again on Friday 11th May at Hacienda Requelme please book online at www.theplazagolfsociety.com or pop into our local The Ale House at Villamartin Plaza.