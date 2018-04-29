Last week saw the official opening of the MABS cancer charity respite centre in Urbanization Camposol.

The charity purchased the old doctors centre in Camposol at the beginning of the year, and with the help of contractors and many volunteers they have converted the building into a respite centre for those suffering from all types of cancer.

The centre will also be used as a drop in for those seeking advice and on the lower level there are storage facilitities for all of their specialist equipment and fund raising articles.

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Murcia has been proud to assist this most needed facility and has been able to pay for an air conditioning system throughout the building, the specialised sanitary fittings in the two wet rooms and articles of specialised furniture amounting to €5800

A spokesman for the Provincal Grand Lodge, Duncan Robert Mitchell, sid he was pleased that we had been able to assist and speed up the opening of this centre.

The photo shows Duncan Robert Mitchell “Past Provincial Grand Master” Beverley Thomson “Vice President of MABS” Garry Sandlan “Provincial Charity Steward”, and Peter Kent “Provincial Grand Master”

The Provincial Grand Lodge of Murcia hopes to be able to support this charity and others in the following years.