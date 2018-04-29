Are you a budding thespian?

Are you an actor waiting for your chance to shine, someone who would like to join a fun loving group who put on a fabulous pantomime every year to entertain the crowds and make lots of money for charity…. then come and join the Rojales Pantomime Group at their audition for next year’s pantomime…. CAMELOT THE PANTOMIME…..

A Wizard, a King and a beautiful Queen plus lots of knights who look good in tights……….. A castle, a sword and a very funny plot all to be held at stately Camelot.

If you would like to come and join in the fun our AUDITION is being held at the Culture Centre in Quesada on the 16th May from 6pm. We are also looking for behind the scene helpers so, if you don’t feel up to ‘treading the boards’ you can still join our group.

For more information please contact our Director, Thelma Judson at rojalespantomime@gmail.com or telephone 634 33 95 88