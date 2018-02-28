Taxi drivers agree to cross-municipality cooperation

The councillors for Transport in Orihuela and Torrevieja, Begoña Cuartero and Javier Manzanares, met with taxi drivers on Tuesday with the aim of reaching an agreement that will allow cooperation between the two bodies during the summer months.

They will now request authorisation from the Conselleria to carry out joint services at a total of eight taxi ranks in the two municipalities.

In Orihuela, taxi drivers from Torrevieja will be able to pick up clients at Playa Flamenca, La Zenia Boulevard Shopping Centre, Cabo Roig and Villa Martín, while in Torrevieja taxi drivers from Orihuela will be able to pick up fares in the Paseo de la Libertad, the Industrial Estate, the Bus Terminal and at the University Hospital.

This will ensure that the interurban fare is applied by both sets of operators and will run from June 16 to September 15, 2018.

Cuartero said that “it is a pilot project that will be evaluated at the end of summer prior to making any decisions for next year.”