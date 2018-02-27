Flavours of Lent in Pilar de la Horadada

The culinary festival ‘Flavours of Lent’ is proving popular in Pilar de la Horadada where the 8th edition has been celebrated during the last 3 weeks.

Running at eleven restaurants in the municipality the event allows participants to enjoy a wide variety of menu’s, all typical Lent dishes, which are based on traditional cuisine, and sourced with local products.

Eating at just one of the restaurants ensures that diners qualify for the prize of a traditional wooden mixing spoon whilst there are also aprons on offer as well as a number of gifts and prizes donated by the participating restaurants.

Menu’s are available from just from 20 euros per person and include such delicacies as Beef Entrecote, Wine-Cooked Lamb and Roasted Piglet although the more adventurous diners might be tempted by Black rice paella with octopus or Ajo arriero style cod cooked in a garlic sauce.

The participating restaurants include: Bodegón La Peña, Callemayor, Camping Lo Monte (Torre de la Horadada), El Calar, La Granja, La Pizza Nostra (Mil Palmeras), Los Caracoles, Mediterráneo (El Mojón), Mesón Río Seco (Pinar de Campoverde), Nostrissima, Plaza (Pueblo Latino, Torre de la Horadada), San Marino (Pinar de Campoverde) and Torremar (Torre de la Horadada)

The prices for these Lent menus include bread, one drink, coffee and IVA. They are served every Friday until March 30th, other days on request.

Make sure that you print off the participating sheet which will then need to be stamped by the restaurants as well as the town hall survey and go into the draw which could win you one of 12 gifts valued in 50 € courtesy of participating establishments. The drawing will be held on Monday the 16th of April at 11.00 am at Pilar de la Horadada’ s Tourist Info Office.

Organised by Pilar de la Horadada’s Tourism Department, comprehensive details of the participating restaurants, menu and prices, plus a schedule of all the Semana Santa parades and activities in the town, are available in the pdf booklet which you can find either in the Tourist Office or at the following link:

http://www.visitpilardelahoradada.com. Click on the advert and then follow the link at the bottom of the next page – documents: Folleto Jornadas Gastronómicas “Sabores de Cuaresma” 2018

Image: Artichokes with sautéed eels and prawns is one of 3 starters available at Mesón Río Seco by the Deportivo in Campoverde