Monte up to fourth place

CD Montesinos 5 – 2 CF Barrio San Gabrie

CD Montesinos demonstrated that even without the Division´s top scorer, Vazquinho who was serving a one match ban for reaching five yellow cards, they still have enough fire-power to demolish most sides in this group.

On paper this was a tough game as both sides were in joint fifth position on 33 points. However, although the Alicante based side did take the game to Monte for much of the game, the home side proved far more clinical and ran out very comfortable winners in front of over 200 supporters at the Campo de Futbol in Los Montesinos.

Without this being by any means a dirty or overly aggressive encounter, there were still 12 yellow cards issued by Sr. Joan Gonzalez, who started brandishing his cards in the 3rd minute. But as usual with referees here in Spain at this level, he saved the vast majority of cards until the second half when eight of those 12 were handed out.

Patri opened the scoring for Monte in the 4th minute of the game with a majestic free kick before sloppy defending gifted Barrio an equaliser from a corner in the 14th minute before Guirao and man of the match Maccan sent Monte into the half time break 3-1 ahead.

Patri scored his second of the game on the hour mark to put the home side 4-1 ahead before one of the visitors was sent off after getting his second yellow of the game. Monte’s Captain, Fernando finished well after great work from Maccan on 80 minutes to make it 5-1 before, right on 90 minutes, the match official awarded Barrio a free kick inside the area from which they scored to make the final score 5-2.

It should also be noted that both sides finished the game with ten players. Barrio for having a player sent off and Monte, having made all their substitutions, had a player injured on 71 minutes who could not be replaced.

This latest win for CD Montesinos, their 11th of the season, moves them up to fourth place with 36 points in what is becoming a magnificent first ever season at this level.

The next game for CD Montesinos is an away game at CD Altet who are currently in 11th position with 27 points. Date and time have yet to be confirmed so please keep up to date with everything CD Montesinos on our Facebook page (CD Montesinos) or better still, become a member of our supporters club and get up to the minute information.

CD Montesinos:-Dani, Alex, Fernando, Dimitri, Manu, Manuel Sanchez, Pastor, Guirao, Luis, Patri and Maccan

CD Montesinos Subs:- Aitor (GK), Manuel Saez, George Brooks, Daniel Saez and German

CD Montesinos Scorers:- Patri (2), Maccan, Guirao, Fernando

CD Montesinos Substitutions:-George on for Dimitry (51 mins), Daniel Saez on for Guirao (61 mins), Aitor on for Dani (65 mins) and German on for Patri (71 mins