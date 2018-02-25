Leader Newspaper Edition 705

A good turnout in Villamartin on Sunday morning for the very first Orihuela Dog Marathon where animal lovers gathered in a bid to promote animal welfare in the region. The event was organised by the Orihuela council in conjunction with the ASOKO Animal Protection Centre.

Corvera Airport will open in December, according to the President of AENA who formally took over the management of the airport in a ceremony on Saturday and the dramatic arrest of a Jihadist in a dawn raid in the sleepy village of Torre Pacheco, just inland from Los Alcazares last week.

In sport a second consecutive win for CD Torrevieja at Benferri on Sunday morning.