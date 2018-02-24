Sanity returns to Montgo with a stableford

To the relief of some this week Montgo Golf Society returned to a normal stableford competition sponsored by Glenys and Neil Cuming. I am pleased to report that Glenys resisted devouring the prizes from our cancelled game in January so there was something for us to play for.

Friday was possibly the coldest start to a game we have had so far this year with many utilising head covers as make do mittens for frozen digits. Luckily the sun fought its way through successfully enough for some to be in short sleeves by the end of the game.

Almost a clean sweep for the guys this week with only Julia Hall managing a mention by taking NTP on the 11th. The other two were awarded to Vice John Snelling on the 3rd and Brian Redfearn on the 16th. Yet again no coveted Montgo balls were awarded with 2´s proving to be somewhat elusive so far this year.

The all male cast on the podium was led by Richard Fox in first place with 37 points. Second spot was snatched on countback by Gordon Gleeson with 36, and third place went to Colin Foster also with 36 points.

I am very pleased to report that my nagging has had some effect as there were no gaps in play to be seen. In fact those starting on the 10th arrived 15 minutes early of their allotted time for the 1st. So well done everyone and lets keep up the good work.

Next weeks competition is the St Davids day Trophy so remember to adorn yourselves in your brightest red outfits. This will be a strokesford competition so rules of engagement will be on your cards.

And finally don’t forget to sign up for the pairs and singles matchplay competitions as the closing date is Wednesday 28th February.