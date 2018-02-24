San Miguel Golf Society at Las Colinas. February 21st, 2018

Las Colinas usually sets very high standards. So it came as a surprise to find the greens were in such poor condition, when, for so many other courses in the area the opposite is the case. The greens were patchy, uneven, almost impossible to stop the ball, many holes were crowned, very disappointing Las Colinas. Putting the former aside, thirty one members and two guests braved the cold and the wind to play the weekly stableford.

A change to the par three neary’s being open to all meant some holes were open only to Gold, Silver, Bronze divisions leaving the tougher holes for all, meaning more chances for all to be in the prizes.

Also the recent focus on rules and speed of play meant all groups were round in four and a half hours or less, well done all. Two members bested the course; Scotty Philips and Theo Boelhouwer recording 40 and 37 points respectively.

Sadly, Norman Cahill was later disqualified for pointing out he had returned a lower gross score than actually taken, a timely reminder for all to check their gross (not points) score.

The day’s results, by category and in reverse order, were the following:

Bronze Category: 4th Kyrre Skarsmoen (30), 3rd Chris Hamblett (31), 2nd Brian Butler (31 on CB ), and 1st Mike Inns (33)

Silver Category: 4th Ken Flaherty (29), 3rd Kevin Albright (32), 2nd Nick Spicer (35), and 1st Scotty Philips (40 points)

Gold Category: 4th Ivor Turkington (30), 3rd Andie Imrie (31), 2nd Russell Bailey (33), and 1st Theo Boelhouwer (37 points)

Nearest the pins on the par 3’s (G, S,B & open to all) went to Ivan Hanak, Brian Butler Scotty Philips and Kev Albright.

The Abacus, sponsored by Glendale Engineering, was won by Pete Cunniff.

Best guest was Dennis Brown with 26 points

Our thanks to the staff at Las Colinas for their contribution to the day.

Keep up to date with all SMGS matters by logging on to our website www.smgs.org or simply give Tony Smale a call on 628227687 to find out more about the society and its weekly golf get-togethers. Next week we will be at Vistabella.