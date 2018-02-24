San Miguel Bowls Club by Pat McEwan

In the SABA league, the PULSARS were at home to Vistabella Drivers, only winning on 1 rink, drawing on 2. Well played by Pat McEwan, Jan Farmer, Dave McEwan 16-13; Alan Booth, Paul Hayward, John Raby 19 across; Peter Ross, Derek Farmer, Ron Nairey 13 across; Dave Youngs team had hard lines losing by 1 shot. 4 points to San Miguel 10 to Vistabella. 88 to 107.

Great result from the COMETS winning 12 points to 2, with shots 129 to 68. Very well done by Meg Brownlee, Sandra Hannan, Bill Brownlee 28-5; Sheila Errington, Val Davis, Jack Jackson 27-8; Stan North, Mike Bayfield, Mick Rogers 24-12; Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Ann Eagle 19-14; David Champion, Carl Eagle, Bob Donnelly 16-13; Rob Honeywells team lost by 1 shot.

The WINTER LEAGUE had also had a great result winning 10-2 at home to Bonalba. Very well played by Noel Davis, Mary Dyer, Lynn Greenland, Gary Raby 38-6; Ann Allen, Dave Johnson, Brian Miller, Steve Cantley 26-12; Margaret Patterson, Val & Chris Collier, Lin Miller 18-11; Alan Patterson, Lee Sinclair, Gail & Fred Willshire 41-5, Stuart Denholms team lost by 1 shot. Super scores. Total shots 141 to 53.

In the Fed Fours, the APACHES were away to San Luis, losing on all 3 rinks.

In the Southern League, the JAGUARS were away to Emerald Isle Cavaliers winning 8 points to 6, but losing the shots 83 to 118. Great bowling by Paul Thomas, Sue Miler, Alan Campbell 17-14; Alan & Sheila Booth, Mike Douglas 16-15; Ann Young, Anita Brown, John Marshall 22-13; Pete Masters, Dave Young, Ron Nairey 19-15; The other 2 teams lost heavily!!!!

The COUGARS had a good result against Horadada Royals winning 9-5, with shots 105 to 85. Well played by Bob Nesbitt, Bob Graham, Rosamond Stockell 17-12; Dave Champion, Frank & Barbara Scotthern 17 across, Meg Brownlee, Brian Errington, Bill Brownlee 17-8; Sandra Hannan, Bill Knight, Bob Donnelly 22-8.

No other results received.

PLEASE NOTE the Finals of the Club Championships will take place this weekend 3rd and 4th March – THERE WILL BE NO CLUB MORNING ON SUNDAY.

For further details on San Miguel Bowls Club, please contact the President Rosamond Stockell telephone 965 32 9778 or Secretary Pat McEwan, telephone 966 71 4257.