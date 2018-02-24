El Raso Golf Society

On Friday 23 February 29 members arrived at our home course La Marquesa on a chilly and windy morning, however as the day progressed we were able to remove one or two layers.

It was a good day for Arty Crammon, he managed to bag three of the four nearest the pins, on holes 5, 11 and 17. Nearest the pin on the 15 went to Kev Bosner. Bob Shorley won the best front nine with 18 on c/b and the best back nine went to Phylis Venables with 19 on c/b. Third place went to David Valentine with 36, second was Arty Crammon with 39 and the overall winner with a magnificent 40 pts was Robin Richards.

After the game we returned to the Olde 9th in Quesada for refreshments and prize giving. Thanks, once again, to Grant and his staff for their continuing hospitality