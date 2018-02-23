Valle del Sol residents to lose water supply

The area, which is situated near the La Torre Polaris development in Murcia, post code 30590, contains some 300 plus houses-villas etc and on Tuesday the residents were informed that their water supply would be cut off permanently in two months’ time.

Obviously this has caused a lot of concern and a meeting has been hastily arranged and will be chaired by the mayor of Gea y Truyols and other officials of the Water Company as well as representatives from Murcia Town Hall.

The homes are owned multinationally, mostly Spanish but many English, German, Dutch, Russian etc. Some are used as holiday homes but most of the population reside permanently.

Organiser David Allen says that it is an infringement of our basic human rights under EU law and the supply of water cannot be allowed to be denied.

The meeting will be held on Sunday 4th March the Teleclub Bar in the main street that runs through the village of Gea y Truyols, and is scheduled to commence at 8.30 am. Although it is very short notice, several hundred people are expected to attend.

More information is available by contacting David on 696 531 881 or by email at: emdaveallen@msn.com