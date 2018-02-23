‘Mike Probert talks Golf – 23 February 18

Sponsored by Costa Blanca Green Fee Services)

Golf Course Review – La Marquesa

The course was designed by Justo Quesada and opened in 1989 as the Club de Golf Quesada with the name being changed in 1994 to La Marquesa Golf and Country Club and in 2010 was the first course in the Valencia region to receive the ISO 9001 award for quality and excellence.

The golf course is located only 500 metres from the edge of the town of Rojales which is best served from the AP7 motorway taking exit 740 or 745 in the direction of Rojales and then look for the numerous signs to the course.

As you would expect the clubhouse facilities include café, restaurant, pro-shop, changing and shower rooms and the course has a covered driving range with chipping and putting greens and you can hire buggies, trolleys and electric trolleys.

This course is located in the valleys running amongst the hill top urbanisation that is ‘Quesada’ and is tight in places with water hazards and out of bounds close to a number of fairways and hence caution and good course management are a necessity.

The course is a par 72 layout of 6,115 metres (6,726 yards) from the white tees and 5,971 metres (6,568 yards) and 5,098 metres (5,607 yards) from the yellow and red tees respectively. With the exception of the 570 metre (627 yard) 18th hole the par 5’s are in reach with two good shots for the bigger hitters and the par 3 holes are not overly long although finding the green and the right part of the green on the re-structured 15th hole can be difficult at times with a water hazard immediately behind the elevated and sloping green.

At first glances this course is there for the ‘taking’ but beware because danger lurks close to many fairways and greens and your score can quickly escalate and without doubt the key to success on this course is to hit the fairways.

Golf Course Price Comments Alenda €120 Two Players and Buggy Alicante €138 Two Players and Buggy Altorreal €120 Two Players and Buggy Bonalba €120 Two Players and Buggy Don Cayo (Altea) €110 Two Players and Buggy El Plantio €112 Two Players and Buggy (after 12pm) Font Del Llop €134 Two Players and Buggy La Finca €160 Two Players and Buggy La Marquesa €45 Single Green Fee (after 1pm) La Serena €41 Single Green Fee (after 2pm) Las Colinas €99 Single Green Fee Las Ramblas €116 Two Players and Buggy Lo Romero €156 Two Players and Buggy New Sierra Golf €95 Two Green Fees and Buggy Roda €110 Two Players and Buggy (from 2pm Villamartin €136 Two Players and Buggy Villaitana Poniente €48 Single Green Fee and Buggy Vistabella €106 Two Players and Buggy

Deal of the week: Villaitana Levante @ €63 each including shared buggies for booked 4 balls from 1st-17th March 2018.

For Bookings and more information contact Mike at info@costa-blanca-greenfees.com or direct on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 quoting reference LEADER.

Quotation of the Week

“Golf is a game where the slowest players in the world are in front of you and the fastest one behind you” – Kevin McCarthy.