Las Ramblas Social Club

Monday we played Best 2 from 4 all on the par 5´s and with a score of 99 pts the winning team were Bryan Neal (who contributed 40 pts), Maria Oldenzeil, Ian Stones and Bernie Stones.

On a cold and blustery Wednesday we had the 3rd round of our Eclectic Joker Competition and the results were as follows:

1st (Again) Bryan Neal 39 pts. 2nd Olga Douglas 38 pts. 3rd Rod Doel 36 pts. 4th on a count back Geoff Biggerstaff 36 pts, 5th on a count back Ulrika Barth 36 pts.

2´s Club Once again only one taker this week John Conway AGAIN!

Friday we played the Counters Game and the winning team coming in with a score of 78 pts. were Lindsay Forbes, Ulrika Barth, Nick Campbell and Albert.

Mike Mahony