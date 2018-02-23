Horadada Bowls Club  by  Barry Evans

In the South Alicante league we had a difficult away match against Quesada Rubies.While there were some close games we only got 2 points in a 71 to 118 shot defeat.Our winning rink was, Ron Odell,John Goddard and Bryan Eatough  20 – 14.

In the Southern league we again had an away match,this time against San Miguel Cougers.We managed to pick up 5 points in a 85 to 105 shot defeat.Our points were obtained by,

John Jukes,Dennis Wade and Wayne Osguthorpe  24 – 18

Linda Hier,Wayne Jackson and John Bailey  16 – 14 and

Pat Patton,Fred Trigwell and Brian Patton  17 – 17

We had a bye in the Fed fours league but it is back to business next week.

 

