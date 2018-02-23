El Rancho Bowls Club.

Monday morning found the Pintos entertaining Greenlands Sycamores and what a glorious morning it was, just makes you glad that you aren’t wintering in the UK. The Pintos played well against some good play from the Sycamores, with the home mat advantage the Pintos took 4 rinks to the Sycamores’ 2 and also took the overall shots by a reasonable margin.

As always one or two didn’t find the form they may have wished for, but we’ve all been there. Judy Foley, John Skipper and Jim Gracie 14-10. Irene Thomson, Liam Foley and Eddie Thomson 32-8. Diane Yates, Keith Cunningham and David Whitworth 14-19. Barry Bright, Jan Bright and Stew Hamill 15-19. June Whitworth, Sheila Cooper and Carolyn Harris 34-4. Val Ryder, Henry Ryder and Richard Lee 25-7.

In the afternoon the Raiders were at San Luis playing the Romulans and came away with 2 rinks, a good result at San Luis.

On Friday morning the Mustangs were at Quesada playing the strong Swallows, who proved too strong on the day for us. We did however play some good bowls, though came away without a point, but we enjoyed the occasion as well as the company.

Meanwhile at El Rancho the Broncos were entertaining another Quesada team, the Swans, they put on a really good show in taking 5 rinks and the overall shots.

Bob Day, Peter Bagwell and Jean Bagwell 13-12. Sheila Cox, Pam Harris and Brian Harris 30-11. Gary Dunstone, Bob Easthope and Barry Bright 14-29. Gill Bartlett, Peter Blackburn and Rob Clark 21-12. Tricia Elsam, Graham Day and Keith Longshaw 18-15. Ann Abbott, John Richards and Tony Robinson 19-12.

For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965077093 or at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966774316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com.