Double Wammy at Monte Mar as Toreadors achieve two clean sheets

Monte Mar Bowls and Social Club

Friday 16th February – Monte Mar Toreadors v Greenlands Cedars

Away at Greenlands the Toreadors had a good win against the Cedars. Winning on four rinks well done to Cliff Norris, Howie Williams and skip Graham Smyth, Marilyn Gibb, Rita Towle and skip Ian Gibb, Sheila Roberts, Chris Harding and skip Joan Harding, Sue Bounds, Joe Ridley and skip Diane Ridley. Shots Toreadors 111 – 85 Cedars, Points Toreadors 10 – 4 Cedars

Monte Mar Matadors v Quesada Swallows – At home to the Swallows the Matadors had a tough game. Well done to our one winning rink. Shots Matadors 92 – 113 Swallows. Points Matadors 2 – 12 Swallows, Monday 19th February

Monte Mar Matadors v Emerald Isle Titans – Another tough game for the Matadors at home to Emerald Isle Titans. Well done to our one winning team. Shots Matadors 73 – 128 Titans, Points Matadors 2 – 12 Titans

Tuesday 20th February – Fed Fours Monte Mar Lords v La Siesta Parakeets

A good result for the Lords winning on one rink and drawing on one rink. Well done to the winning rink Tanya Oliver, Jean Chamberlain, Joe Ridley and skip Diane Ridley and the drawing rink Lynne Armitage, Jan Gatward, Howie Williams and skip Colin Armitage. Shots Lords 55 – 54 Parakeets, Points Lords 5 – 3 Parakeets

Monte Mar Toreadors v San Luis Pumas – The match with the Pumas turned out be a very good day for the Toreadors winning on all rinks. Shots Toreadors 122 – 66 Pumas, Points Toreadors 14 – 0 Pumas

Wednesday 21st February – Winter League Monte Mar v Emerald Isle

We played away to a strong Emerald Isle Team. We had two winning rinks well done to Jan Soars, Cliff Norris, Howie Williams and skip Alan Ashberry, Lesley Jones, Chris Harding, Val Hignett and skip Ron Jones. Shots Monte Mar 78 – 97 Emerald Isle, Points Monte Mar 4 – 8 Emerald Isle

Friday 23rd February – Monte Mar Toreadors v La Manga Crusaders

This rounded off a great week for the Toreadors with the second 14 – 0 win of the week. Beating the Crusaders on all rinks, a positive response to the heavy defeat we had at La Manga before Christmas. A big well done to everyone in both matches it was a good boost to our position in the league. Shots Toreadors 154 – 72 Crusaders, Points Toreadors 14 – 0 Crusaders

