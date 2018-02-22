San Javier Golf Society “Individual Stableford Qualifier”

Vistabella, on Wednesday 21st February:

Our first visit to the new 18 hole layout at Vistabella and the almost unanimous verdict was positive. The new 7 holes still have quite hard fairways and the tee boxes are very sandy but things will improve in the coming months.

Vistabella in general has very difficult but true-rolling greens, which contributed to a very low scoring day for most people (except Jenny O’Neill…..well played Jenny!).

The winners on the day were: Division 1: First was Paul Newman with 31, Second – Ian Price on 31, Third – Paul Matthews with 30.

In Division 2: First was Kev Parker with 33 points, Second – Danny Scott on 29, Third – Mick Hardy on 28. In Division 3: First was Jenny O’Neill with 40 points, Second – John Hillier on 34 and Third – Jeff Belt with 32. Nearest the pins were won by Jim Moffatt, Mark Pollitt, Danny Scott and Barry Beale. The gross 2 (for 50 euros) was won by Dave Furze and the monkey was awarded to Steph Brooke.

Our next competition is an individual stableford qualifier for “Captain’s Day” at La Serena, teeing off at 12:32pm on Monday 5th March. This is our final qualifier for the prestigious society flagship competition and this year it is an extremely close situation in both the mens and ladies sections. Full details will be emailed to all members.

Payday will be on Saturday 3rd March in the bar area of La Serena Club House, between 11:00am and 12:00.

For further information on our society, to play as a guest, or to join, please phone Barry Beale on +34 649 245 889 or look at our website at www.sanjaviergolfsociety.co.uk and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/sanjaviergolfsociety

Attached is a photo of the division 1 winner: Paul Newman, with monkey winner: Steph Brooke.