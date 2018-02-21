The Celts Club de Golf at La Serena.

The Celts Open Day, we celebrated our February monthly open last Saturday at La Serena. It was a wonderful day with ideal weather conditions with a very pleasant 20 plus degrees.

The golf course was in fantastic condition with fast well-manicured greens again we must thank Wayne and his team for their excellent efforts. To the staff in the pro-shop thank you to Jean, Jose, Karolina and Paul for preparing the cards and returning the scores to Madrid. They have it down to a fine art.

To our competition committee ably led by Camillus Fitzpatrick, well done you are doing a sterling job, thank you Camillus, Philip Mountford and Terry Fitzgerald. Thanks also to the bar and catering staff for their courteous manners. Can I again remind players to please return your cards as soon as possible to the shop on the open days so that they can generate the results on the computer and return the scores to Madrid.

If you fail to return your card you cannot have your handicap adjusted and it also delays the presentation of prizes. We would like to thank all those who were present to collect their prizes. Can I remind prize winners that we hold our monthly presentation of all prizes for the previous month at each of the Open Days, if you are not able to attend can you appoint a member to collect your prize on your behalf.

Our captain Terry Fitzgerald was on hand to present the prizes as follows; week 1, Cat 1, 1st Pauvla Serakova 37. 2nd Alan Perry 36. 3rd John Aitchison 35. Cat 2, 1st Aideen Considine 39. 2nd Logan Nayager 36. 3rd Beverley Ellender 34. Week 2, Cat 1. 1st Geoff Ellender 43. 2nd Karen Neal, 3rd Steve Hopkins.

Category golf competitions, week 1. Cat. I. 1st James McEnery 39. 2ndTerry Fitzgerald 37. 3rdAlisdair McLean 37. Cat II. 1st Carmel McShea 38. 2nd Hep Kinnear 34. 3rd Savi Nayager 34. Medal. Cat I. Dennis McCormack 73 . Cat II Grant Meekins 64. Cat III. John Walsh 73. NTP’s Hep Kinnear, John O’Brien, Terry Fitzgerald, Alex McIntyre, Camillus Fitzpatrick and Colin Soones. Visitors prize Tom Cromwell 26. Cat III. 1st Francisco Martin Roca 34. 2nd John Coholan 32. 3rd Elsie Cowie 32. Cat II. 1stChris Daw 35. 2nd William Mackie 35 3rdKjell Mundheim 34.

Cat I. Denis McCormack 34. 2nd Gareth Conroy 34. 3rd Keneth McGeehan 34. Best gross went to Pauvla Serakova with a 81. 2nd Savi Nayager 39. The overall winner with 39 points went to Stephen Ross on lowest handicap also 39.

We play the first round of The International League at Bonalba this coming Saturday. Congratulations again to all those who participated in all our tournaments and well done to all the prize winners.

If you would like information on joining our club or entering a team in any of the federation events why not send an e-mail to johnobrienalicante@gmail.com or call 615 466 398?