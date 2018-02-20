Lent welcomed in Pilar de la Horadada

Although Lent got underway on February 14 which was Ash Wednesday the formal welcoming in Pilar de la Horadada was not carried out until last Sunday when the parish priest, José Antonio García Martínez, the mayor, Ignacio Ramos and the president of the Board, Mª Carmen Villaescusa and town councillors, attended the act of welcome to Lent 2018, in the town hall square.

The Mayor expressed his gratitude to the eight Brotherhoods for their contribution and for their good work during the 22 years that the event has been celebrated in the town. He also thanked the horns, drums, Nazarenes and standard bearers who paraded through the of Pilar de la Horadada earlier that morning.

The act concluded with the traditional announcement of Lent by the Parish Priest and the President of the Greater Board of Cofradias, José Antonio García Martínez.

Lent is a 40-day period of fasting that will run until the Thursday before Easter Sunday, March 29, which is known as Holy Thursday, or Maundy Thursday – after this date those observing Lent can indulge once more!