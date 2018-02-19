Come and join the International Cofradia

The processions in Torrevieja during Semana Santa (Holy Week) attract thousands of residents and visitors to the town to witness these spectacular events chronicling the Passion of Christ.

This year will be the 14th year that the International Cofradia has been involved in taking the paso of Jesus in the Garden of Olives (Cofradia de Nuestro Padre Jesús en la Oración del Huerto de los Olivos) through the streets of Torrevieja during Holy Week. We take part in the Monday night and Friday night processions which this year will be on Monday March 26th and Friday March 30th.

For the first thirteen years the paso was carried on the shoulders of around 100 costaleros from a number of different countries but mainly the United Kingdom. Last year however we had to push the paso as we had insufficient numbers to carry it.

Each year we need to recruit new members to replace those who for one reason or another are unable to take part. This is a fantastic opportunity to participate in one of the most important events in the local Spanish cultural and religious calendar. Those of us who have carried or pushed the paso in the processions will testify to the fact that it is a unique experience and one which all of us will remember for the rest of our lives.

You do not have to be super fit to take part; most of our members are retired and certainly not in the ‘first flush of youth’. Neither do you have to be a member of a particular church. You simply have to have respect for the event.

If you are interested in taking part please contact David McLachan on 865 661 937 who can give you a further details.

The first official meeting of the International Cofradia will be on Thursday, March 1st. This is principally for registration of existing and new members but new members are welcome at any of the practices. We will then be meeting on each of the following Thursdays, March 8th , March 15th , and again on March 22nd when the paso will be taken down to be parked behind the Inmaculada church in the centre of Torrevieja ready for the Easter processions during the following week.

The meetings will be held at the Semana Santa Museum on the outskirts of Torrevieja starting at 7:30 pm in the evening.

If you are an existing member please make sure you come and attend the meetings and if you have not already done so why not bring along a friend to become part of this unique group of people. If you are an existing member and are not taking part this year please can you bring your uniform along to one of the meetings or contact Paul Mutter on 671 218 285 to arrange an alternative handover.

Paul Mutter