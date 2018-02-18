The Velvetones love to sing and when Ena Fraser decided to retire from Directing to go back to singing with the choir, we had to think fast! Ena had previously sung for many years with us, before being elected as Musical Director 3 years ago.

The chorus who sing 4 part Harmony, were delighted to come across Phil Molloy, who has been in choirs all her life and some on the Costa Blanca! After meeting up we agreed to alter times from Wednesday mornings to Thursday afternoons 17.15 to 19.45 at their usual venue, El Paraiso, near Carrefour, Torrevieja.

This friendly bunch of ladies, love the fun, companionship and to learn to sing well together. They welcome ladies of all ages for this fabulous hobby. Make new friends, come and join us for a coffee and a chat, or just listen.

We are always on the lookout for new members, we have 25 ladies who sing plus 3 Social members who help out behind the scenes!

So why not join us? Find us on Facebook or our website www.velvetonesharmonytorrevieja.com

Or call Mary-Anne on 966 714 973