SAMM AGM 2018

The AGM of the Sailing Association Mar Menor was help at Las Claras Social Center on February 14th, the 11th year of the organisations existence.

2017 was recorded as a fairly stable year with membership close to the 2016 figure plus good income levels from the 100 Club, Social Activities and Racing which resulted in a comfortable surplus at year end. There were year end reports presented by the Commodore, Treasurer, Secretary and the other officers to add detail to the bare figures.

The Treasurer Peter Ewers confirmed he was stepping down after 7 years in the position and his replacement Martin Beenham was unanimously elected as were the other Committee members who were re-standing unopposed.

As a thank you for all his hard work, Commodore Paul Shard presented Peter with fabulous Aviator Chronograph watch, 50€ to spend as he wished and, to Peters great relief because he had forgotten it was Valentine’s Day, a large bouquet for his long suffering wife Lyn, all purchased with the generous donations made by club members.

After the meeting about members enjoyed an excellent menu del dia at the Las Claras restaurant.

If you are interested in sailing you can reach SAMM through their web site www.sailingmarmenor.com