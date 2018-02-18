Narrow win ends difficult week for CD Torrevieja

CD Torrevieja 1 Montforte CF 0 …. By Steve Hibberd

On a grey hibernal Sunday afternoon, as Torry welcomed 2nd bottom Monforte to the Vicente Garcia Stadium, hoping to improve on the 2-2 draw they achieved last October, there seems to be more being written about the ‘off’ field situation at the club rather than their chase for points in an attempt to get a dreadful season back into some semblance of normality.

Without a win since mid-November, Torry find themselves perilously close to the Preferente division relegation zone. Monforte meanwhile were even further in the mire, sitting 2nd to bottom, and some 14 points behind their opponents. But, with an ever growing list of youth team players in the Torry side, league positions were of little consequence.

Due to non-payment of wages since the squad refused to train during the week, and will continue to do so until payments are received we understand. However the local Spanish press reports that the Club President met with the players on Saturday when he outlined a payment plan but with club Directors refusing to comment we can’t provide confirmation or otherwise at this time. But what we do know is that the proposed takeover of the club has now been shelved and Vicente Boix will remain at the helm until the end of the current season.

The game itself seemed relatively unimportant when compared to the off-field wranglings and there was even some confusion with that as spectators continued to drift in well after the 4.30 kick off, blaming the club Twitter feed which showed a 5pm start.

The consolation was that they didn’t miss a lot with very little action during the opening period. Calderon did go close, however, when he headed over from an early corner.

Montforte’s first effort took 32 minutes to create with a Mañez shot from the edge of the box which Manu got down well to save. The wingback was then pulled down in the area with Torry fans grateful to see referee Mejias wave the visitors claims away.

An effort from Juanjo just prior to the interval brought yet another ‘top drawer’ save from the Torry keeper to keep the interval scoreline at 0-0 with the hope of better things to come in the second period.

And we were not disappointed, that is assuming you are reading this as a Torry fan, because they definitely upped the ante as they went chasing the game from the start.

With two potential investors watching the game alongside the Club President there was just a little more to cheer for the fans with Corea testing Puerto in the Monforte goal in the opening exchange.

The half time talk was certainly having an effect with the home side growing in confidence as the game progressed. Still missing is the confidence and the flair, which in view of recent form is hardly a surprise but the battling qualities were there for all to see as Torry began to get on top.

A low drive into the goal area by substitute Santi almost had Gonza slice the ball into his own net but then, as the ball broke up field, a save at the other end saw Marcos foiled by Manu when the visiting forward looked odds on to score.

It was all action at this stage with Manu Amores next to screw a good opportunity high and wide but then, on 73 minutes, a run by new boy Calderon, in which he weaved past two defenders, saw the former Novelda man hit a rasping drive low into the Monforte net to lift the spirits of the Torry crowd and reward the midfielder with his first goal in 3 starts.

Chances for Beltran and Santi could have added to the scoreline but with the visitors providing little threat the home side easily saw the remaining minutes out to secure the three points.

Next weekend’s opponents are Benferri, just north of Orihuela and another team that is scrapping for points at the wrong end of the table. Their recent home fixtures have been played on both Saturdays and Sundays so check the Torry website if you intend to travel.