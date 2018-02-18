Invitation to Breakfast with the Medical Director of Torrevieja Hospital

There is an open invitation from the Councillors for Health and Foreign Residents for all community leaders, administrators, solicitors, and anyone in a position of influence or authority within the expatriate community, to attend a working breakfast at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall tomorrow, Tuesday 20th February at 10am.

The guest of honour at the breakfast will by the Medical Director of the University Hospital, Torrevieja, D Hipólito Caro, who will be talking about registration issues on the municipal register and the issue of SIP (Medical) Cards, together with the importance of keeping registrations up to date.

The subject is important for all Expats, but in the light of BREXIT it is absolutely crucial that all British Expats are correctly registered if they are not to lose their municipal benefits and their healthcare.

It is to your benefit that you go along and help to spread the word amongst the remainder of the expat community.