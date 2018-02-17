Super Monday at El Rancho

El Rancho Bowls Club.

A good day for both teams on Monday, in result and play.

The Raiders played host to La Siesta Pioneers and turned in a good performance taking 5 rinks to Pioneers 1 and also taking the overall shots. David Wright, Ann C Taylor and Bob Taylor 24-13. Bob Day, Denise Morgan and Bob Morgan 23-16. David baker, John Richards and Bob Easthope 21-9. Janet Wright, Ron Edwards and Tony Robinson 10-27. Sheila Cox, Shirley Edwards and Mick Ager 18-14. Marion Haynes, Gary Dunstone and Malc Elmore 14-10.

Meanwhile the Pintos were at Emerald Isle taking on the Moonrakers, in a splendid match with several close rinks and fortunately the rain held off until close of play. The Moonrakers proved to be great company as well as opponents. In the end the Pintos came away with 4 rinks to Moonrakers’ 2 and the overall shots by just the small margin of 2.

On tuesday the Broncos played their re-scheduled match at home against La Manga Crusaders and what a cracking match they had in taking all the points, of course we all know that the speed of the mat is a little different from the grass at La Manga, but it is a splendid result from good play. Bob Day, Peter Blackburn and Tony Robinson 23-20. John Richards, Pam Harris and Brian Harris 23-10. Gary Dunstone, Bob Easthope and Barry Bright 18-8. Marion Haynes, Dolly Ford and Dave Haynes 35-10. Tricia Elsam, Graham day and Keith Longshaw 23-15. Ann Abbott, Sheila Cox and Malc Elmore 26-18.

On thursday the Mustangs played their re- arranged match at Emerald Isle against their Cavaliers, we had a good match with several rinks that were close and could have gone either way. But in the end the Mustangs, with the home advantage took 4 rinks to the Cavaliers’ 2 and the overall shots by a small margin.

Friday morning found the Mustangs playing the Lanzadores at Vistabella, who gave us a tough match and took full advantage of the home mat to take 4 rinks to the Mustangs’ 1 the other drawn; they also took the overall shots by a reasonable margin.

Meanwhile the broncos were at home against San Luis Pumas, some of whom struggled to adjust to the speed of the mat. The broncos had a great day and took all the points. For membership details contact Brian Taylor on 965 07 7093 or at briantaylor_es@yahoo.co.uk or Carolyn Harris on 966 77 4316 or at elranchobowls.secretary@gmail.com.