Spanglish Golf Society at Altorreal on 14th February 2018.

In association with Sapphire Properties and Costa Blanca Green Fee Services

For this months meeting the Spanglish Golf Society and a group of 27 players visited the established course at Altorreal taking advantage of the excellent society deal obtained from Costa Blanca Green Fee Services.

The course was in good condition but a stiff wind and fast greens made scoring very difficult and only 4 players scored more than 30 points.

Gold Division: 1st – Mike Probert – 30 points, 2nd – Bill Ford – 28 points, 3rd – Jack Fanning – 26 points

Silver Division: 1st – Ruddy Wattley – 36 points, Best Guest – John Laidler – 30 points

Best Front 9 – Tom McGinn – 19 points, Best Back 9 – John Laidler – 15 points

Nearest the Pins – Bennett,Pinder,Wattley and Hewitson, Football Card – Merv Evans

After the game we returned to the Spanglish bar, which is located at Dona Pepa, Quesada for a welcome snack prepared by the bar and the prize presentation and we give our thanks for their support and that of our sponsor Sapphire Properties.

Our next home fixture is at Vistabella on 7th March 2018 2018 followed by the monthly fuxture at New Sierra Golf on 21st March 2018.

If you are interested in joining the society call Paul Cawte on 966731223 or Graham Hall on 664692638 or better still pop into the bar.

Report by Mike Probert of Costa Blanca Green Fee Services on 966 704 752 or 661 345 931 or see us at our web-site at www.costa-blanca-greenfees.com.