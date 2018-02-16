The Med Bar Golf Society, El Raso, at VISTABELLA 13/2/18

Our first “fun day” outing of the year took us to our nearest golf course of Vistabella, the format for the day was to be 2 ball Texas scramble with combined handicaps. If that was not daunting enough for the high handicapper, we paired them off with the low handicappers.

As I have said it was supposed to be a fun day and boy did we have some fun! To add to the enjoyment, the majority of the society had not played the new 8 holes but after completing their rounds, all commented on how much they had enjoyed it

Results for this outing:

1st pairing of ray Muttocks and Martin Morgan with combined score of 36 points

Runners up – Phil Harris and Keith Smith with 35 points

Nearest the pins on par 3`s: hole no.2 Peter List, hole no.11 John Goulder

2`s pot was won by John Goulder and John mc Adams

Football card winners: Alan Gifford & Jeff Ellis

Thanks to Steve and his staff at the med bar and bistro, our next outing is at El Valle on 27/2/18

Anyone wishing to join our society is welcome and we can either be contacted by e-mail at: medbargolf2016@gmail.com or pop into the bar where all details can be left and we will get in touch with you