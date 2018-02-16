CD Montesinos v CF Rafal.

Team:- Dani, Alex, Fernando, Manuel, Guirao, Luis, Patri, Parez, Pastor, Dimitry, Maccan.

Sub’s- Aitor, Jesus, Manuel Saez, Dario, German.

For a middle of the table clash, this was a game vital for both teams. The team shouldn’t rely on top scorer Vaz, but there appeared to be no-one to take his place in this scrappy game. Both teams were on the attack, but Monte couldn’t or wouldn’t take advantage of the Rafal players all racing after the ball, leaving Monte players on their own, and no-one doing anything about it.

Monte should have got this game decided almost from the kick-off but failed in every department. Monte received three yellow cards in the first half alone, for what were simple fouls, which the Rafal players exaggerated, and thereby fooling the referee and line officials.

After just 9 minutes into the second half scored from a long ball from the right wing, low across the field straight into Monte’s unattended goal. 1 – 0 to Rafal. Dani pulled off a fabulous save 37 minutes into the second half, but the substance of the game never changed. There were more yellow cards for Monte, probably more than the whole season than up to now.

Basically there was a total lack of effort by the Monte team, poor or non-existant passing, a draw would have been a fairer result, but Monte certainly didn’t deserve to win. Next week’s game is even more vital for Monte to show what they’re made of, playing against the second placed team

MATCH 21 – Monte travel away this weekend to play U.D.Horadada, at the main Ikomar stadium, Pilar de la Horadada, on SATURDAY 17th February 2018, kick-off 4.30pm.

Travelling supporters to meet at Bar Tambalache at 3.30pm.