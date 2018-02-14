Perrotón to raise awareness of responsible animal ownership

The Councilor for International Residents of the City of Orihuela, Sofía Álvarez, and the Councilor for Health, Noelia Grao, have announced details of the 1st Orihuela Costa Perrotón, a joint action by bother council departments to be held on February 25 at 10 am starting at Villamartín square.

The walk will cover a distance of about three kilometres and will consist of “a walk accompanied by pets where participants will enjoy a day with family and their animals.”

It is also intended to raise awareness about the responsible ownership of animals and to publicise the activities that take place in the Municipal Animal Protection Centre,” said Grao.

The councillor of Health spoke of “the firm commitment of this Government Team, and especially of this council, for animal welfare.”

She said that there would be a representation on the walk by a number of different groups and organisations including manager of the Municipal Animal Protection Centre, “who will speak about the different ways in which residents can help, whether by volunteering to work at the shelter or by adopting an animal.”

The event also has a solidary aspect, since participants will also be able to make donations of cleaning products or food, or purchase handicrafts from the association’s fundraising stand.

Sofía Álvarez said that “this is an initiative that international residents have welcomed with great enthusiasm and affection,” adding that “the idea is to spend a day enjoying the area with our pets and, of course, to make people realise that animals are not just toys and that you have to take care of them”.

The council will also make buses available to residents in the urban areas to travel to Villamartin and take part in this initiative.

Registration can be made through the Tourist Offices at the Orihuela Costa Town Hall.