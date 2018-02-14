El Plantio 2 Golf Society

The game this week on the 13th February was for a three man per team game of Texas Scramble competed for by 5 teams. Undoubted star of the show was reasonably new member Scotsman John Burke, who not only scooped both nearest the pin prizes but captained his team to a narrow win by 0.07 points.

The team finishing second scored a magnificent 5 birdies but were defeated by a team playing consistently who were also helped by having a higher handicap.

Nearest the Pins, Hole 6 and 9 – John Burke. 3rd Place, Dave Swann, Allen Robinson, Mike Davies – Handicap 5.63 , 49.37 points. 2nd Place, Alan Janes, Brian Edwards, Lyn Young – Handicap 6.08 – 45.92 points.

1st Place, John Burke, Claude De Wamme, Dave Southwell – Handicap 7.15, 45.85 points. Photograph – L to R. Allen Robinson, Lyn Young, Mike Davies, John Burke, Brian Edwards,

Dave Southwell, Dave Swann, Claude De Wamme, Alan Janes. If anyone would like to join our Society, we play at El Plantio Golf Club every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday. We use both courses – the Par 3 nine hole course and the main 18 hole course, so we cater for all abilities. Themembership rates are very competitive, so call for more details. Anyone who wishes to play in the Society as a guest or join as a new member, contact Ian Henderson on 966 716 616 or 636 116 230

David Swann