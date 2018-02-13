Pego Golf Society Match 13th February 2018

We arrived at Oliva Nova this morning in temperatures of 1.5/2.00 degrees to find the course closed due to heavy frost. After a two hour wait 36 players went out to play for the Pego Putter. The format was Bogey, probably the least popular among the Society Members!

We welcomed three guests today, Douglas Emson, Pete Jackson, Tony Pearce and Duncan Alison.

The winners were as follows:

Ist winning the Pego Putter, all square playing off 13 was Terry Moore

2nd was Brendan Young -1 playing off 21

3rd was Michel Grin -1 playing off 10

4th was Paul Trigwell -2 playing off 24

5th was Celia Cronin -2 playing off 20

6th -3 Andrew Brown playing off 25

The guest prize was won by Pete Jackson -2.

Nearest the pin second shot on hole 5 was Michel Grin 1m26 and on hole 16 Pete Jackson 2m85.

Balls in the Water total was 96, correctly guessed by Barry Levett.

We had one Match Play result, John Guest beat Simon Fox 2 up.

Due to a combination of a late start and playing Bogey, very few people were in the Club House for the prize giving, hence just two stars in the prestigious Winners’ Photo, Celia and Michel.

Next week we have a Singles Stableford Competition, if you would like to play, subject to handicap, contact Penny Barden pegohandicapsec@gmail.com

“I know I am getting better at golf because I am hitting fewer spectators” Gerald R.Ford